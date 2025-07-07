Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.17 and last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 69678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Almonty Industries Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

