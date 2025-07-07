Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $8.97. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 9,842,846 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 29.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,687,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 1,074,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.