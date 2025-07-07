Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $6.02. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11,770 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Remy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Remy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Remy Cointreau Stock Up 7.8%

About Remy Cointreau

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

