Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $6.02. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11,770 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Remy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Remy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau Stock Up 7.8%
About Remy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remy Cointreau
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Freeport-McMoRan Is The Copper King in a Tight Market
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Overbought Stocks Ripe for a Pullback
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Warehouse Wars: Can BJ’s Take Advantage of Costco’s Weakness?
Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.