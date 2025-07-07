Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$274.74 and last traded at C$274.26, with a volume of 21933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$271.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$252.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$265.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.45, for a total transaction of C$234,019.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 631 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,761.83. This represents a 58.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Beastrom sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.48, for a total value of C$747,543.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,100. Company insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.