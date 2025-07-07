Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.85 and last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 44416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

