Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 10720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Itm Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

