Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 2058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.