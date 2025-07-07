Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day moving average of $504.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.