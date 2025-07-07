Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

