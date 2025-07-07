Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,340,343 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $5,390,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $112.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.