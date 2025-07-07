Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,970,000 after buying an additional 183,474 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $274.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

