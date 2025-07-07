Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 598654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

