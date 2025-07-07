Top Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide voice, data and internet connectivity services as well as the underlying network infrastructure and equipment. This category includes wireless and cable carriers, satellite operators, and telecommunications hardware manufacturers. Investors often favor telecom stocks for their stable cash flows and dividend yields, driven by consistent demand for communication services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $274.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,138. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $36.27 on Friday, reaching $1,046.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,467. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $962.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,085,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,496,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Featured Articles