TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.3% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SPLG opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.