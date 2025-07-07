Fullcircle Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

