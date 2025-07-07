Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%

Broadcom stock opened at $274.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.