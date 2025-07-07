Account Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,795 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Synopsys accounts for 2.3% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Synopsys by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $546.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.94. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

