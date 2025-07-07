Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,459 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

