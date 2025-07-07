Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

