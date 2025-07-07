Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $157.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

