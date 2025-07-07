Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.22 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

