Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

