Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 18,354 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.51 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.