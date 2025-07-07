Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $29.78 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

