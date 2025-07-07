Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $629,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

