Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

OXY opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

