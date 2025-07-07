Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Lincoln National accounts for 2.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,818.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

