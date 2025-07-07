Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 892 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.