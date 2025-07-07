VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VFS. BTIG Research lowered VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

