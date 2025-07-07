Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $239.46 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.