Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($60,084.66).

Brian Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Brian Raven purchased 1,350,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($73,740.27).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON:TAVI opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £21.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.36. Tavistock Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

