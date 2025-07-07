Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1%

CNI opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

