Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,549,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,129,000 after purchasing an additional 292,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

