Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $52.80 on Monday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 662.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in ASGN by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.