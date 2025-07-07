Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $824,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,524,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $42.46 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $668.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

