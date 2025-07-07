CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.1%

CF opened at $93.78 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.