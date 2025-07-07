Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 59,260 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.69% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.