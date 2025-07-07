Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,088,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

