Planning Directions Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

