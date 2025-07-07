Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,254,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,365,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFAI stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.