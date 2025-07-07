Reviewing Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) & Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare 0.26% -15.16% 1.14% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Super Nova Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion 0.45 -$10.93 million $0.02 231.25 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Super Nova Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Nova Resources has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and Super Nova Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 1 3 1 0 2.00 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Super Nova Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Super Nova Resources

Super Nova Resources, Inc. provides employment screening and talent management software as a service. The company's employment screening services include assessment tests, background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and Form I-9 compliance. Its integrated talent management software suite consists of three modules for applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management. The company's clients principally operate in markets, such as healthcare, staffing, transportation-logistics, and retail-hospitality. It delivers its services to approximately 1,000 clients in the United States. Super Nova Resources, through its division, Greenlink Interactive, also provides sales and marketing services to partner companies for a range of industries, venues, and customer types via its interactive technologies and distribution channels. The company develops business models for various sectors, products, and services, including home improvement products, wellness, apparel, real estate, housing, and gifts. It utilizes specialized marketing techniques in conjunction with proprietary Greenlink Interactive Video Assistance, Always-On, and Point-of-Decision Systems to market and sell products and services. In addition, Super Nova Resources has a joint venture agreement with Early Detect, Inc. to develop Live Interactive Point-of-Decision Systems to be deployed in retail locations. The company was formerly known as Navicus, Inc. and changed its name to Super Nova Resources, Inc. in November 2008. Super Nova Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Corona, California.

