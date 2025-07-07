Head-To-Head Comparison: Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) versus National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

National Beverage has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 1 0 0 0 1.00 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Beverage and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

National Beverage presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.51%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.08%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than National Beverage.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 15.55% 49.48% 31.84% Barfresh Food Group -29.00% -194.66% -79.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Beverage and Barfresh Food Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.20 billion 3.65 $186.82 million $2.00 23.43 Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 4.67 -$2.83 million ($0.21) -14.98

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Beverage beats Barfresh Food Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

