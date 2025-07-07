Reviewing Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) and Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) and Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Klabin pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stora Enso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Klabin pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stora Enso Oyj pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klabin $3.64 billion 5.92 $339.47 million $0.51 13.70 Stora Enso Oyj $9.79 billion 0.89 -$146.08 million ($0.13) -85.25

This table compares Klabin and Stora Enso Oyj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Klabin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stora Enso Oyj. Stora Enso Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Klabin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klabin and Stora Enso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klabin 0 2 0 0 2.00 Stora Enso Oyj 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Klabin and Stora Enso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klabin 8.66% 16.26% 3.03% Stora Enso Oyj -1.01% -3.74% -1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Klabin has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stora Enso Oyj has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klabin beats Stora Enso Oyj on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klabin

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

