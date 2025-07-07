Reviewing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -22.72% N/A -13.37% UiPath -4.65% -3.05% -1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 2 6 1 2.89 UiPath 2 12 2 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than UiPath.

52.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blend Labs has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and UiPath”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $162.02 million 5.64 -$43.35 million ($0.20) -17.60 UiPath $1.43 billion 4.97 -$73.69 million ($0.12) -110.58

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blend Labs beats UiPath on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

