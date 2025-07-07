Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI opened at $308.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.74 and its 200-day moving average is $286.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

