Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,153,036 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,036 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.92% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $587,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $65.22 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

