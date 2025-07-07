Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

