Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $725.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.16. The company has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

