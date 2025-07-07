Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,007 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NOC opened at $503.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $422.69 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.97 and its 200-day moving average is $484.36.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,430. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.54.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

