Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $247,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 28.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.93.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $531.02 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

